RE Royalties Posts Strong Q1 Growth in 2024

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.

RE Royalties Ltd. reports a robust first quarter in 2024 with a 45% increase in revenue and income, reaching $2.63 million, and a 34% increase in EBITDA at $1.79 million, signaling strong growth fueled by recent investments in renewable energy projects. The company also highlights new agreements, including a $1.7 million loan to support a solar project in Alberta and a loan and royalty arrangement for a portfolio of hydro and wind projects, showcasing its expanding influence in the clean energy sector.

