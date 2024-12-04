News & Insights

Stocks
RROYF

RE Royalties Invests in Alberta Solar Project

December 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RE Royalties has provided $6.3 million in financing to support a 200 MW solar project in Alberta, Canada, which is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This deal includes a secured loan with a 13% annual interest rate and a revenue royalty, reflecting RE Royalties’ commitment to sustainable energy projects.

For further insights into TSE:RE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RROYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.