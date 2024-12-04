RE Royalties Invests in Alberta Solar Project

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.
RE Royalties has provided $6.3 million in financing to support a 200 MW solar project in Alberta, Canada, which is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This deal includes a secured loan with a 13% annual interest rate and a revenue royalty, reflecting RE Royalties’ commitment to sustainable energy projects.
