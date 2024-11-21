News & Insights

Stocks
RROYF

RE Royalties Funds Solar Projects with Abraxas Power

November 21, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RE Royalties Ltd. has entered into a CAD $10 million loan and royalty agreement with Abraxas Power to fund solar projects in the Maldives, aiming to reduce reliance on diesel generators. The initial CAD $1.4 million tranche will support rooftop solar installations in a hospital and resort, generating revenue through power purchase agreements. This move aligns with Abraxas’ goals to decarbonize sectors like healthcare and tourism, crucial to the Maldives’ GDP.

For further insights into TSE:RE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RROYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.