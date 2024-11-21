RE Royalties Funds Solar Projects with Abraxas Power

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
RE Royalties Ltd. has entered into a CAD $10 million loan and royalty agreement with Abraxas Power to fund solar projects in the Maldives, aiming to reduce reliance on diesel generators. The initial CAD $1.4 million tranche will support rooftop solar installations in a hospital and resort, generating revenue through power purchase agreements. This move aligns with Abraxas’ goals to decarbonize sectors like healthcare and tourism, crucial to the Maldives’ GDP.
For further insights into TSE:RE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.