RDN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.49, changing hands as high as $34.87 per share. Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.32 per share, with $38.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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