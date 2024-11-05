News & Insights

RICK

RCI Divests 3 Underperforming Bombshells Restaurant Chain

November 05, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), Tuesday announced that divestiture of three underperforming Bombshells Restaurant & Bar as part of its plan to improve the performance of the segment.

Bombshells is a military-themed, next-gen sports bar-casual dining restaurant chain.

The company permanently closed Bombshells Spring at 21005 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX, and Bombshells Houston-South at 12810 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX.

Whereas, it plans to divest Bombshells Austin at 15119 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, TX.

The company will disclose the financial details of the deals along with its fourth quarter and year-end results by December 16.

