RC365 Holding PLC Expands Into Virtual Banking

RC365 Holding PLC has made significant strides in its first half of financial year 2025, notably reducing its loss after tax and issuing over 1,500 payment cards as it expands into virtual banking with a newly acquired Money Lenders Licence. The company is also focusing on geographic expansion, particularly in Japan and Malaysia, while continuing to develop its RC3.0 App to enhance its service offerings. Despite a slight dip in revenue, RC365’s strategic efforts position it well for future growth in the fintech sector.

