RBR Group Ltd Updates Securities Issue Schedule

November 26, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Ltd has announced an update regarding their proposed issue of securities, specifically amending the timetable for their Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing clear and timely information to stakeholders. Investors interested in RBR’s strategic financial moves should take note of these developments.

