RBR Group Launches Rights Issue for Shareholders

November 12, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue, offering shareholders the opportunity to buy one additional share for every three shares they own at $0.001 each, aiming to raise nearly $2.9 million. This initiative provides an accessible way for existing investors to bolster their holdings and support the company’s financial growth. Shareholders can access their entitlement details and apply online through Automic’s portal.

