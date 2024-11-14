News & Insights

Stocks
ZETA

RBC sees Zeta Global’s stock reaction to short report ‘significantly overdone’

November 14, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $43 price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) following the short report highlighting its “two-way” contracts where Zeta represents both the supplier and buyer of consumer data as well as the company’s response. After speaking with management, RBC contends that the negative Zeta stock price reaction is significantly overdone as the management addressed both their view of the accusations and also the magnitude of the businesses that were allegedly impacted, and the ongoing transparency around data assets and pricing should be appreciated by investors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

