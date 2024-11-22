RBC Bearings upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc upgraded RBC Bearings (RBC) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $375 price target Following five quarters of negative organic growth, short cycle industrials are likely close to a bottom, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, the firm is shifting its ratings toward companies that have stronger competitive positions and pricing power, more identifiable catalysts, or more favorable end markets. Based on that, it upgraded RBC Bearings while downgrading Timken. RBC’s commercial aerospace build rates are likely to accelerate over the next several years, and its diversified defense business will remain high-growth and high-margin, contends KeyBanc.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RBC:
- Ulta Beauty downgraded, Palo Alto upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- RBC Bearings downgraded at BofA on lack of incremental upside
- RBC Bearings downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- RBC Bearings price target raised to $347 from $315 at Truist
- RBC Bearings Reports Steady Q2 2025 Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.