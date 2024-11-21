RBC Bearings downgraded at BofA on lack of incremental upside

As previously reported, BofA downgraded RBC Bearings (RBC) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $335, up from $330. While the firm continues to view RBC as “a quality business,” it sees little incremental upside to the existing growth outlook, the analyst tells investors. While M&A and operational improvements continue to be foundational to growth, the firm sees the space as highly competitive and questions the number of opportunities at reasonable valuations in the near-term, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.