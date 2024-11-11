RB Global price target raised to $107 from $105 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on RB Global (RBA) to $107 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were strong, with expansion in its service revenue take rate offsetting softer gross transaction value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RB Global is also gaining some market share, which is supportive of BMO’s longer-term positive thesis, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.