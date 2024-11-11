News & Insights

RB Global price target raised to $107 from $105 at BMO Capital

November 11, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on RB Global (RBA) to $107 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were strong, with expansion in its service revenue take rate offsetting softer gross transaction value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RB Global is also gaining some market share, which is supportive of BMO’s longer-term positive thesis, the firm added.

