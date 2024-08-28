News & Insights

Markets
RBA

RB Global Names Steve Lewis COO

August 28, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, RB Global, Inc. (RBA), a worldwide marketplace offering insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial asset buyers and sellers, announced the appointment of Steve Lewis as chief operating officer, effective September 3, 2024.

Lewis, a former U.S. Naval Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in operations and supply chain management.

His previous roles include Division President at GXO Logistics, along with leadership positions at XPO Logistics and Penn Power Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.