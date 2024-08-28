RB Global Names Steve Lewis COO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, RB Global, Inc. (RBA), a worldwide marketplace offering insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial asset buyers and sellers, announced the appointment of Steve Lewis as chief operating officer, effective September 3, 2024.

Lewis, a former U.S. Naval Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in operations and supply chain management.

His previous roles include Division President at GXO Logistics, along with leadership positions at XPO Logistics and Penn Power Group.

