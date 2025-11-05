Rayonier Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.2 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $28.8 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.0% to $177.5 million from $124.1 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.2 Mln. vs. $28.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $177.5 Mln vs. $124.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08 - $0.11

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.