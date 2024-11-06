Rayonier Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.8 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $19.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $195.0 million from $201.6 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.8 Mln. vs. $19.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $195.0 Mln vs. $201.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.