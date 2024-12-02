News & Insights

Rayonier Declares Special Dividend Amidst Timberland Sales

December 02, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Rayonier ( (RYN) ) has shared an update.

Rayonier Inc. has declared a one-time special dividend of $1.80 per share, payable in cash and common shares to shareholders as of December 12, 2024. This move is part of their strategy following significant timberland sales, aiming to align capital structure and shareholder value. The dividend will be issued on January 30, 2025, with shareholders given options on the form of payout.

