Rayonier announces new $300M share repurchase authorization

December 02, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Rayonier (RYN) “announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved a new $300 million share repurchase authorization. The new authorization replaces and supersedes the Company’s existing $100 million share repurchase authorization. Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The new repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time.”

