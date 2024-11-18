Rayonier Advanced Materials Secures Green Capital for Growth

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rayonier Advanced Materials ( (RYAM) ) just unveiled an update.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has secured €67 million in green capital to bolster its biomaterials strategy. This financing includes €37 million in secured term loans from French banks and a €30 million preferred equity investment from SWEN Capital Partners, granting them a 20% stake in RYAM’s new subsidiary, BioNova. The funds will support projects like a bioethanol plant, aiming to generate over $40 million in EBITDA by 2027, showcasing RYAM’s commitment to growth and sustainability.
Find detailed analytics on RYAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.