Rayonier Advanced Materials Secures Green Capital for Growth

November 18, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( (RYAM) ) just unveiled an update.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has secured €67 million in green capital to bolster its biomaterials strategy. This financing includes €37 million in secured term loans from French banks and a €30 million preferred equity investment from SWEN Capital Partners, granting them a 20% stake in RYAM’s new subsidiary, BioNova. The funds will support projects like a bioethanol plant, aiming to generate over $40 million in EBITDA by 2027, showcasing RYAM’s commitment to growth and sustainability.

