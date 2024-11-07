Rayonier Advanced Materials Completes Key Debt Buyback

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( (RYAM) ) has shared an update.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has successfully completed its cash tender offer to buy back its subsidiary’s 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, totaling $135.5 million, which represents nearly 30% of the outstanding notes. This strategic move by the global cellulose leader underscores its commitment to strengthening its financial position while continuing its operations across the U.S., Canada, and France.

