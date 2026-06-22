Rayonier Advanced Materials Appoints Daniel Krawczyk As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (RYAM) announced Monday that the Board of Directors has appointed Daniel Krawczyk as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. He will also join the Company's Board of Directors.

The company said Krawczyk will be responsible for leading RYAM's operations and business activities while working closely with the Board and its external advisors as part of RYAM's exploration of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Krawczyk brings more than 30 years of experience in industrial and consumer products, including expertise in financial management, strategy and corporate development, marketing and operations.

Krawczyk most recently served as President of Huber Engineered Materials at the J.M. Huber Corp. Over the past decade at Huber, his prior experience spans CFO and senior executive roles in corporate development, strategy, and capital markets across both private and public companies.

Before joining Huber, Krawczyk served as EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Guitar Corp. He also was Global VP of Business Development & Strategic Marketing for Belden and has held financial and operational leadership roles at DTE Energy, Delphi Automotive and Ford Motor Co.

The Board continues to actively evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives with the assistance of Morgan Stanley. The review process is well underway, and the Board is actively advancing the process with urgency and discipline. The Board remains committed to pursuing the path that it believes will maximize shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.