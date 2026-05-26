Raymond James Upgrades Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.83% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $79.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 172.83% from its latest reported closing price of $29.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tectonic Therapeutic is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 31.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECX is 0.12%, an increase of 70.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 14,446K shares. The put/call ratio of TECX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,205K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,142K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 847K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 41.17% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 648K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 608K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing a decrease of 48.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 2.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.