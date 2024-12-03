Raymond James upgrades Nutrien on ‘signs of life’ in potash

Raymond James upgraded Nutrien (NTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $60, up from $58. The firm sees “tangible signs of life” in potash markets. The recent decline in the share price presents a more compelling entry point, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James highlights spot prices for potash in Southeast Asia and Brazil are rising and says its recent meeting with management indicated Nutrien’s efforts to streamline the business are “gathering momentum.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NTR:
- Nutrien upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James
- BMO Says the S&P 500 Could Hit 6,700 in 2025 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It
- Nutrien Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Amid Strategic Initiatives
- Nutrien’s Q3 2024 Earnings Highlight Potash Success
- Nutrien Announces US$0.54 Quarterly Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.