Raymond James Upgrades MSCI (MSCI)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.09% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for MSCI is $682.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $540.35 to a high of $754.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from its latest reported closing price of $550.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,944MM, a decrease of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,281 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an decrease of 611 owner(s) or 32.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.27%, an increase of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.24% to 68,889K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,756K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,993K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 48.66% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,717K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 1,407K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing a decrease of 35.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares , representing a decrease of 19.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 11.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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