News & Insights

Stocks
AXGN

Raymond James says AxoGen selloff ‘overdone,’ raises price target to $18

November 07, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on AxoGen (AXGN) to $18, while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm appreciates that expectations were high heading into Q3, but saw nothing in the Q3 results and views the selloff in the shares as “excessive.” Raymond James further sees Q3 as evidence that this business can sustainably grow revenue in the teens with an improving, and attractive, profit profile. The firm also believes the new CEO Mike Dale is the right person to drive this progress.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AXGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.