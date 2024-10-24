Raymond James price target raised to $152 from $136 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $152 from $136 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Strong results were driven by acceleration in capital markets activity, notes the analyst, who remains optimistic of continued strength in capital markets given the conducive macro environment, prior suppressed activity, and recent investments made into the business.

