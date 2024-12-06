Raymond James Financial Boosts Dividend and Buyback

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Raymond James Financial ( (RJF) ).

Raymond James Financial has announced a notable increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per common share, alongside approving a $1.5 billion stock repurchase plan. This move signals the company’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders. These initiatives, coupled with the flexible nature of the buyback authorization, highlight opportunities for investors looking for stable returns and potential stock appreciation.

