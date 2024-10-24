News & Insights

Stocks

Rathbones Director’s Strategic Share Transactions

October 24, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rathbones Group PLC (GB:RAT) has released an update.

Rathbones Group PLC’s non-executive director, Dharmash Mistry, made notable moves in the stock market by selling 2,500 shares and acquiring 5,000 shares of the company on the London Stock Exchange. This activity reflects strategic investment decisions within the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

For further insights into GB:RAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTBBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.