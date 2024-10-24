Rathbones Director’s Strategic Share Transactions

Rathbones Group PLC (GB:RAT) has released an update.

Rathbones Group PLC’s non-executive director, Dharmash Mistry, made notable moves in the stock market by selling 2,500 shares and acquiring 5,000 shares of the company on the London Stock Exchange. This activity reflects strategic investment decisions within the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

