Raspberry Pi FY24 Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Raspberry Pi Holdings plc (RPI.L) reported that fiscal 2024 profit before tax declined to $16.3 million from $38.2 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 6.20 compared to 17.75. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.2 million, down 15%. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 10.69 compared to 19.50.

For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue declined to $259.5 million from $265.8 million.

No dividends have been proposed. The Group noted that current medium-term expectation is that cash generated will be reinvested into the business.

