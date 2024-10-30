Raspberry Pi Announces Internal Share Transfer

Raspberry PI Holdings plc (GB:RPI) has released an update.

Raspberry Pi Holdings PLC has reported a transfer of 150,000 ordinary shares by James Adams, CTO Hardware, to his spouse, Rosalind Helen Crone, without any financial consideration. This transaction, conducted in London, underscores internal share movements within the company, often watched closely by investors for potential insights into management’s confidence and strategic intentions.

