News & Insights

Stocks

Raspberry Pi Announces Internal Share Transfer

October 30, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raspberry PI Holdings plc (GB:RPI) has released an update.

Raspberry Pi Holdings PLC has reported a transfer of 150,000 ordinary shares by James Adams, CTO Hardware, to his spouse, Rosalind Helen Crone, without any financial consideration. This transaction, conducted in London, underscores internal share movements within the company, often watched closely by investors for potential insights into management’s confidence and strategic intentions.

For further insights into GB:RPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.