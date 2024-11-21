RAS Technology Reports Robust Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Ltd has reported strong financial growth in FY24, driven by strategic partnerships and expansions in the UK and European markets. The company’s revenue nearly doubled since its ASX listing, with significant deals like those with Stake.com and Pragmatic Play bolstering its position as a leading provider of racing technology. Looking forward, RAS continues to expand its global reach with new initiatives in automation and AI, despite short-term profitability impacts from strategic shifts.

