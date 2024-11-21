RAS Technology Achieves Strong Growth and Key Partnerships

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited has announced a notable year of growth, with a 38% increase in revenue and a 43% rise in recurring revenue, marking a return to profitability. The company has secured key multi-year deals with Playbook Engineering and Stake.com, alongside extending partnerships with major industry players like Tabcorp and Bet365, solidifying its position as a leader in the racing and wagering technology sector. Under the leadership of Stephen Crispe, RAS is poised for further expansion, leveraging its cutting-edge technologies to meet global demand.

