Rare Foods Australia: Navigating Challenges and Future Growth

November 26, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Rare Foods Australia has faced a challenging year with reduced harvest volumes due to lower seeding rates and tough market conditions impacting seafood exports. Despite these hurdles, the company has enacted cost-cutting measures, managed inventory effectively, and is progressing a 7-year strategy to rebuild biomass levels for future profitability. Ongoing negotiations for juvenile supply aim to ensure continued growth in the abalone sea ranching business.

