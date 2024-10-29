News & Insights

Rare Foods Australia Announces Upcoming AGM Plans

October 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Rare Foods Australia Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, in Perth, encouraging shareholders to engage through electronic means or a proxy form. The company, known for its innovative greenlip abalone sea ranching, is providing investors with digital access to meeting materials, underscoring a modern approach to shareholder communication.

