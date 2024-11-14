Rapport Therapeutics to present data at AES Annual Meeting

Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) announced multiple presentations at the upcoming American Epilepsy Society, AES, Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-10, 2024, in Los Angeles. Using analysis from an open-label, long-term treatment study of the RNS System, Rapport will present key new data on the correlation between the reduction in long episode frequency and clinically meaningful reduction in patient reported seizures. The LE biomarker is being used in the Company’s novel Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of lead product candidate RAP-219 as a potential anti-seizure treatment for patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The Phase 2a trial measures LE frequency reduction in patients who have an implanted responsive neurotransmitter device in response to RAP-219 treatment, demonstrating expected reduced clinical seizure frequency.

