Rapid7’s MXDR services adds coverage for Microsoft telemetry

November 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Rapid7 (RPD) announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response service to deliver continuous threat detection, investigation, and response across core Microsoft security tools. The newly enhanced service leverages organizations’ existing Microsoft telemetry, integrating it into Rapid7’s Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, by the Rapid7 security operations center, without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.

