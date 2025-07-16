Rapid7 Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 9 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.58, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 13.84% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.33.

A clear picture of Rapid7's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $39.00 $43.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $38.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Anne Meisner Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $30.00 $40.00 Erin Wilson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $29.00 $38.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $30.00 $35.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Underperform $21.00 $29.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $36.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rapid7. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rapid7. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rapid7 compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rapid7 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rapid7's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rapid7's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rapid7

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Rapid7 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid7's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rapid7's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

