Rapid7 Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rapid7 Inc (RPD) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.11 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $1.41 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rapid7 Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.58 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $210.25 million from $205.10 million last year.

Rapid7 Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.11 Mln. vs. $1.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $210.25 Mln vs. $205.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $211 - $213 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 - $1.91 Full year revenue guidance: $853 - $863 Mln

