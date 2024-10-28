Rapid7 exploring options after attracting acquisition interest, Reuters reports

Cybersecurity company Rapid7 (RPD) is exploring options with its investment bank advisors at Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) after attracting acquisition interest from buyout firms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Milana Vinn. The Boston-based company is in early talks with private-equity firms including Advent, Bain Capital and EQT, and is exploring a potential sale, the sources said, though they added that discussions may not lead to a deal and Rapid7 could opt to stay independent, according to Reuters.

