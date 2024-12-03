Rapid7 expands MXDR service to include enhanced support for AWS enviroments

Rapid7 (RPD) announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response service to include enhanced support for Amazon Web Services environments. This service enhancement brings customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform. This will drive broader, faster threat detection and remediation, delivered by the Rapid7 security operations center
