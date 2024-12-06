Rapid Dose Therapeutics Unveils Lidocaine Oral Strip Innovation

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (TSE:DOSE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. has filed a patent for its Lidocaine Oral Thin Film Strip with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, marking a significant advancement in dental anesthesia. This innovative strip allows for precise, needle-free anesthetic application, reducing patient anxiety and saving time for dentists. The Lidocaine QuickStrip™ offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for various dental procedures, enhancing patient comfort and efficiency in the dental industry.

For further insights into TSE:DOSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.