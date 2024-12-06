News & Insights

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Unveils Lidocaine Oral Strip Innovation

December 06, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (TSE:DOSE) has released an update.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. has filed a patent for its Lidocaine Oral Thin Film Strip with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, marking a significant advancement in dental anesthesia. This innovative strip allows for precise, needle-free anesthetic application, reducing patient anxiety and saving time for dentists. The Lidocaine QuickStrip™ offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for various dental procedures, enhancing patient comfort and efficiency in the dental industry.

