Rani Therapeutics Advances in Biotherapeutics Market

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (RANI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, is dedicated to the development of orally administered biologics and drugs using its proprietary RaniPill® platform. The company recently reported its third-quarter financial results for 2024, highlighting significant advancements and strategic financial moves.

In the third quarter of 2024, Rani Therapeutics successfully completed two equity offerings, which raised approximately $20 million, extending their cash runway into the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, they announced promising preclinical pharmacokinetic data for their GLP-1 incretin triagonist, reinforcing the potential of their RaniPill® technology in the obesity therapeutics market. The company also plans to commence a Phase 1 study for RT-114, an oral GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist aimed at treating obesity, in 2025.

Financially, Rani Therapeutics reported a net loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, down from $18.3 million in the same period of 2023. The reduction in research and development expenses, by $5 million, and a decrease in general and administrative expenses contributed to this improvement. The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $30.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

Looking ahead, Rani Therapeutics is poised to make significant strides with its upcoming clinical trials and continued development of its RaniPill® platform. The company remains focused on leveraging its innovative technology to transform the delivery of biologics and drugs, potentially expanding its impact in the obesity treatment landscape.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.