Range Resources (RRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.16, changing hands as low as $16.71 per share. Range Resources Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.37 per share, with $26.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.24.

