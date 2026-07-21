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Range Resources Corp. Profit Drops In Q2

July 21, 2026 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $195.323 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $237.578 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $185.741 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $833.571 million from $856.275 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $195.323 Mln. vs. $237.578 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $833.571 Mln vs. $856.275 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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