Rand Mining Limited Declares Upcoming Dividend

October 31, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Rand Mining Limited (AU:RND) has released an update.

Rand Mining Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 0.10 per share, payable to shareholders on December 16, 2024. Investors holding shares by the record date of November 19, 2024, will be eligible for this distribution. This announcement might attract interest from those looking for steady returns in the mining sector.

