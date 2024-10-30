Rana Gruber Secures Freight Agreements to Stabilize Cash Flow

Rana Gruber AS (DE:7XH) has released an update.

Rana Gruber AS has secured fixed freight rate agreements for significant volumes through 2025, aiming to stabilize its cash flow amid market fluctuations. These agreements cover a total of 1,020,000 metric tons at an average rate of USD 22.85/mt, helping the Norwegian iron ore producer manage pricing volatility more effectively. This strategic move is expected to mitigate financial risks related to freight costs and enhance the company’s financial performance.

