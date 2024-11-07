Rana Gruber ASA Hosts Q3 Results and Capital Markets Day

Rana Gruber AS (DE:7XH) has released an update.

Rana Gruber ASA invites investors and analysts to a presentation of their third-quarter results and a capital markets day on November 13, 2024, in Oslo, highlighting their strategic positioning and financial strategy. The event will feature insights from key company leaders on market trends, operational updates, and sustainability initiatives, with opportunities for one-on-one meetings with management.

