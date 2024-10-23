Ramsay Health Care Shares Strategic Insights with Investors

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care is hosting an investor briefing in Perth to discuss its business strategy, led by CEO Carmel Monaghan and Chief Digital & Transformation Officer Rachna Gandhi. The event, which will be webcast live, provides an opportunity for investors to engage with company leadership and gain insights into Ramsay’s future plans.

