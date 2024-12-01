Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Ways To Start a Side Gig and Start Building Wealth

Everyone wants to earn more money. Crazy idea, right? But what most people don’t realize is how easy it is to make a little extra money on the side and start building wealth. In fact, according to Self Financial, 45% of Americans have side hustles in 2024. Entrepreneur Ramit Sethi thinks that number should be a lot higher.

Sethi, author of “New York Times” bestseller “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” and host of the Netflix series “How To Get Rich,” has spoken a lot about side hustles in the past, but he made them the primary focus of his Oct. 18 newsletter.

We took a look to present you with his most easy ways to start a side hustle.

Online Tutoring

Educators are in demand all over the world, especially Americans. There are tons of platforms available for qualified side hustlers, including TutorMe, Italki and the one Sethi highlighted in his newsletter, Tutor.com. Being able to speak English is an extremely important skill in today’s global marketplace and individuals and companies alike are willing to pay tutors to learn your native language.

Not only is tutoring a flexible position that pays a good hourly wage, but it’s also a rewarding side hustle that helps people all over the world learn subjects like English, math and history.

Data Analysis

“Companies are always looking for people to help them make sense of their data,” Sethi wrote.

If you work in a marketing or data-based job already, you may have the skill set to get an entry-level data analysis job on a site like Fiverr or Upwork. Professional data analysts or data scientists can make even more by offering their skills to other companies as contractors.

You don’t necessarily need to have any real experience to work with data, either. Some companies are simply looking for people to transcribe or enter data into new formats. That’s as simple as moving data from one file type to another, which is accessible for pretty much anyone who has ever used programs like Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel.

Photography

Anybody can take a photo, but not everybody can be a photographer. If you’re a creative type with a great eye and know your way around a camera, you can make good money as a photographer. Photography is among the highest-paid skills on Upwork, with some photographers charging as much as $150 per hour.

With people needing photographers for everything from family portraits to weddings, there are plenty of opportunities to showcase your skills, build a portfolio and maybe even launch a photography business.

Share Your Skills Digitally

The online learning industry is massive.

“E-commerce is a great field to look into if you’re more entrepreneurial,” Sethi wrote. “You can create digital products like ebooks, courses or software and then sell them online.”

Your skills aren’t just marketable to companies, but you can also share them with individuals looking to learn new skills or develop their career. Sites like Udemy, Coursera and Skillshare make it easy for anyone to create online courses and market them.

Social Media Marketing

“This is a great choice if you’re looking for something a bit more hands-off,” according to Sethi.

Social media can be a great form of passive income and learning how to create ads on social networks like Facebook, X and Instagram is a valuable skill set that you can use to promote all kinds of products.

If you don’t have a connection with companies looking to run ads, you can leverage affiliate networks like Amazon Affiliates, Rakuten and Connexity to promote products and earn a commission for every sale.

In the newsletter, Sethi wrote, “Having a side hustle gives you extra savings in case of an emergency or extra guilt-free spending money — and you can do them in your spare time while keeping a regular job.”

But even more importantly, if you get really good at a side hustle, you always have the potential to leave your corporate job and do it full-time. That’s an entrepreneurial mindset that can help you replace your current corporate salary or greatly increase the amount of money you earn every month — not to mention that it could unlock the freedom to work from anywhere, with your own hours and schedule.

So listen to Sethi: “If you have the right skills and the right attitude, you can easily make a few extra thousand a month and instantly upgrade your life.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Ways To Start a Side Gig and Start Building Wealth

