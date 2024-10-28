Ramelius Resources Reports Strong Cash Flow and Growth Plans

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited reported a robust quarterly performance with a notable underlying free cash flow of A$89.6 million, driven by gold production of 62,444 ounces. The company has commenced ore mining ahead of schedule at Cue and is planning a mill expansion at Mt Magnet aimed at boosting production and reducing costs. Additionally, Ramelius has increased its stake in Spartan Resources to 18.35%, indicating aggressive growth strategies.

For further insights into AU:RMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.