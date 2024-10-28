News & Insights

Rambus reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 51c

October 28, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $145.5M, consensus $147.33M. “We delivered strong sequential growth in Q3, fueled by a double-digit increase in product revenue, and generated excellent cash from operations,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus (RMBS). “Building on our strong execution and strategic investment in new leadership products, we introduced the industry’s first complete chipsets for industry-standard DDR5 MRDIMM 12800 and RDIMM 8000 to address the rising performance needs of the data center and AI. These new chips represent a significant expansion of our addressable market and support the company’s long-term growth.”

